News Roundup: Wicked cold 24 hrs; Twin Brooks development wins approval

This week: The region braces for a blast of arctic weather. Nantucket schools are shut down by a cyber attack. And the contentious proposed 312-unit development at the former Twin Brooks golf course gets an approval from the Cape Cod Commission.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include Dr. Zachary Zobel of Woodwell Climate Research Center; CAI's Jennette Barnes; Lucas Thors of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.

