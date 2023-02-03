© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: Wicked cold 24 hrs; Twin Brooks development wins approval

By Steve Junker
Published February 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
Waves on Buzzard's Bay were already mounting on Friday morning. Overnight winds are expected to create wind chill temperatures of 20 to 30 below.

This week: The region braces for a blast of arctic weather. Nantucket schools are shut down by a cyber attack. And the contentious proposed 312-unit development at the former Twin Brooks golf course gets an approval from the Cape Cod Commission.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include Dr. Zachary Zobel of Woodwell Climate Research Center; CAI's Jennette Barnes; Lucas Thors of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
