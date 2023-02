Birdsong is increasing on the Cape and Islands as are sightings of woodcocks, terns, and mockingbirds. Ornithologist Mark Faherty with Mass Audubon's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary has the latest bird news, including a small uptick in avian flu. Also, we hear about coyote mating season; squirrels, birds, and jalapeños; and inquiries from listeners.

Follow this link from Mass Wildlife on coyote mating season.