Ticks and Tickborne Disease

We think of ticks as active only in the warmer months, but if you’ve been outdoors on these mild winter days you may have brought home an unwanted guest. Is a warming climate changing tick behavior or their lifecycle? What is the prevalence of tickborne disease in our region and which ticks are carrying disease? We also discuss how to reduce our risk of getting bitten by a tick.

Our guests:

Stephen Rich — Professor of microbiology at UMASS Amherst and the executive director of the newly established New England Center for Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases.

Larry Dapsis — Deer Tick Program Coordinator and Entomologist with Barnstable County