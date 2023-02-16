© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Ticks and Tickborne Disease

By Mindy Todd
Published February 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
ticks.jpg
Centers for Disease Control
/

We think of ticks as active only in the warmer months, but if you’ve been outdoors on these mild winter days you may have brought home an unwanted guest. Is a warming climate changing tick behavior or their lifecycle? What is the prevalence of tickborne disease in our region and which ticks are carrying disease? We also discuss how to reduce our risk of getting bitten by a tick.

Our guests:
Stephen Rich — Professor of microbiology at UMASS Amherst and the executive director of the newly established New England Center for Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases.

Larry Dapsis — Deer Tick Program Coordinator and Entomologist with Barnstable County

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd