Books about letters

Maybe it's been a while since you've had the pleasure of finding a handwritten letter in your mailbox. How about reading a book about letter writing, or a collection of letters? On The Point, we feature the letters of well known people, but also the perhaps forgotten joys of letter writing itself. You might even feel inspired to sit down with pen and paper and write a letter!

Our guests on the program are Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis of Sturgis Library, and Jill Erickson, librarian (retired), Falmouth Public Library. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here are Jill's picks:

WOMEN OF LETTERS by Rachael Syme … (to be published by Crown/Clarkson Potter in early 2024).

THE GENTLEST ART by E. V. Lucas

THE WORLD OF DONALD EVANS by Willy Eisenhart.

“REMARKS ON LETTERS” IN MADNESS, RACK, AND HONEY: COLLECTED LECTURES by Mary Ruefle

DEAR HIGHLIGHTS by Christine French Cully

LETTERS ON CEZANNE by Rainer Maria Rilke

FLOATING WORLDS: THE LETTERS OF EDWARD GOREY & PETER F. NEUMEYER, Edited by Peter F. Neumeyer

Listener picks:

Two Gardeners: Katharine S. White and Elizabeth Lawrence--A Friendship in Letters by Katherine White and Elizabeth Lawrence

Family Letters of Robert and Elinor Frost (by them)

Gabrielle's picks: (will be added shortly)