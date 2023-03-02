© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

A roundtable with regional Sheriffs

By Mindy Todd
Published March 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST
bso-sheriff-badge.jpeg

County Sheriffs are mandated to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth, to serve and protect their community and to run the county jail. On The Point, we talk with our regional Sheriffs, some newly elected and others on the job for years, about law enforcement, community engagement and programs to lower crime and rehabilitate those incarcerated.
Guest are:
Duke’s County Sheriff Robert Ogden
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux
Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley
Nantucket County Sheriff James Perelman
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd