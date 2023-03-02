A roundtable with regional Sheriffs

County Sheriffs are mandated to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth, to serve and protect their community and to run the county jail. On The Point, we talk with our regional Sheriffs, some newly elected and others on the job for years, about law enforcement, community engagement and programs to lower crime and rehabilitate those incarcerated.

Guest are:

Duke’s County Sheriff Robert Ogden

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux

Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley

Nantucket County Sheriff James Perelman

Mindy Todd hosts.

