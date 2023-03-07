© 2023
The Point

Breaking the cycle of domestic violence

By Mindy Todd
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST
Ending domestic violence and supporting survivors will take action on many fronts. On The Point, we discuss options to keep survivors safe, even on island communities, how to teach children about healthy relationships, and ways to engage men in community outreach and domestic violence education. No one deserves to be abused for any reason.
With us for this program:
Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, Executive Director at Independence House
Bob Ravenelle, Director of Domestic & Sexual Violence and Grants at Independence House
Pricila Vilaca, Outreach Coordinator, CONNECT to End Violence, part of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services
Frejae Burrows, Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program Manager, A Safe Place Nantucket
Mindy Todd hosts.
Here's a link for information about White Ribbon Events

