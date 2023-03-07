Breaking the cycle of domestic violence

Ending domestic violence and supporting survivors will take action on many fronts. On The Point, we discuss options to keep survivors safe, even on island communities, how to teach children about healthy relationships, and ways to engage men in community outreach and domestic violence education. No one deserves to be abused for any reason.

With us for this program:

Lysetta Hurge-Putnam, Executive Director at Independence House

Bob Ravenelle, Director of Domestic & Sexual Violence and Grants at Independence House

Pricila Vilaca, Outreach Coordinator, CONNECT to End Violence, part of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services

Frejae Burrows, Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program Manager, A Safe Place Nantucket

Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's a link for information about White Ribbon Events

