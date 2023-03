Michael Tougias is a New York Times bestselling author of books about survival including The Finest Hours. His new book is Extreme Survival – Lessons from Those Who Have Triumphed Against All Odds. In his countless interviews with survivors some common themes emerged. On The Point, we talk with Tougias about what we can learn from those who survive perilous situations, and how to apply those mindsets in our everyday lives.

This episode first aired in December 2022.