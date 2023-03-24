News Roundup: Connections proposed for new Cape bridges; islanders rally at Statehouse for action on housing

This week: The state rolls out ten options for connecting the new Bourne and Sagamore bridges to local roads. Also, three hundred islanders travel to the statehouse to demand action on the housing crisis. And: the season’s first right whale mother-calf pair arrives.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

