The American Library Association released a report showing that the number of attempted book bans skyrocketed in the year 2022 to the highest level since they began compiling data about censorship in libraries more than 20 years ago. On The Point's monthly book show, we talk about some of the banned books. Our guests in the studio are Jill Erickson, and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis of Sturgis Library. Mindy Todd hosts.

Book titles mentioned on the show: Gabrielle's list:

Banned Books: The World’s Most Controversial Books, Past and Present By DK

Beloved by Toni Morrison

And Tango Makes Three By Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell

Answers in the Pages By David Levithan

On Critical Race Theory By Victor Ray

Our Missing Hearts By Celeste Ng

Maus By Art Spiegalman

Jill's list:

BANNED BOOKS (A DK Penguin Random House book … multiple authors)

READ THESE BANNED BOOKS: a journal and 52-week reading challenge from the American Library Association

THEY BURNED THE BOOKS by Stephen Vincent Benét

(The original radio show can be heard here)

BANNED BOOKS: INFORMAL NOTES ON SOME BOOKS BANNED FOR VARIOUS REASONS AT VARIOUS TIMES AND IN VARIOUS PLACES by Anne Lyon Haight (1935)

(You can read the entire book online here)

ATTACK OF THE BLACK RECTANGLES by Amy Sarin King

BURNING THE BOOKS: A HISTORY OF THE DELIBERATE DESTRUCTION OF KNOWLEDGE by Richard Ovenden

THE CENSOR’S NOTEBOOK:a novel by Liliana Corobca, translated by Monica Cure