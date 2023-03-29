Banned books
The American Library Association released a report showing that the number of attempted book bans skyrocketed in the year 2022 to the highest level since they began compiling data about censorship in libraries more than 20 years ago. On The Point's monthly book show, we talk about some of the banned books. Our guests in the studio are Jill Erickson, and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis of Sturgis Library. Mindy Todd hosts.
Book titles mentioned on the show: Gabrielle's list:
Banned Books: The World’s Most Controversial Books, Past and Present By DK
Beloved by Toni Morrison
And Tango Makes Three By Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell
Answers in the Pages By David Levithan
On Critical Race Theory By Victor Ray
Our Missing Hearts By Celeste Ng
Maus By Art Spiegalman
Jill's list:
BANNED BOOKS (A DK Penguin Random House book … multiple authors)
READ THESE BANNED BOOKS: a journal and 52-week reading challenge from the American Library Association
THEY BURNED THE BOOKS by Stephen Vincent Benét
(The original radio show can be heard here)
BANNED BOOKS: INFORMAL NOTES ON SOME BOOKS BANNED FOR VARIOUS REASONS AT VARIOUS TIMES AND IN VARIOUS PLACES by Anne Lyon Haight (1935)
(You can read the entire book online here)
ATTACK OF THE BLACK RECTANGLES by Amy Sarin King
BURNING THE BOOKS: A HISTORY OF THE DELIBERATE DESTRUCTION OF KNOWLEDGE by Richard Ovenden
THE CENSOR’S NOTEBOOK:a novel by Liliana Corobca, translated by Monica Cure