Replacing the Cape Cod canal bridges

By Mindy Todd
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
On The Point, we discuss the timeline, design, cost and community impacts of the replacement of the two canal bridges.
Guests joining us:
Steven Tupper, Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission
Wendy Northcross, retired CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, advisor to the Chamber and Association to Preserve Cape Cod on improvements projects: bridges, roadway, bike, and pedestrian
Andrew Gottlieb, Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod
Judith Froman, member of the Bourne Select Board and Vice Chair for the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization for Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, and Sandwich
MassDOT, Bryan Cordeiro project manager for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Program
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
