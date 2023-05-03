© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Blended learning

By Mindy Todd
Published May 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Screenshot 2023-05-03 at 11.39.48 AM.png
learningaccelerator.org
/

Technology has changed our lives in countless ways. We can all think of examples where technology has improved our lives, and examples of where it's use has had negative consequences. On The Point, we discuss the use of technology in K-12 classrooms. The purpose of this conversation is to better understand how teachers are using technology as a teaching aid, what the research tells us about best practices for tech in classrooms, and what we know and don’t know about the impact of technology on student learning, retention and achievement.
Joining us is Beth Rabbit, CEO of the Learning Accelerator, a non profit whose mission is to advance a research-informed vision for equitable teaching and learning.
Because our program airs during regular school hours it’s difficult for teachers join our conversation live. To include their voices and perspectives, we reached out to teachers in advance and asked them to share how they’re using technology in their classrooms. We share their recorded and written comments throughout the hour.
Here's a link to Common Sense Education offering free, research-backed, and award-winning resources for students, teachers and school communities.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd