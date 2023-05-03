Blended learning

Technology has changed our lives in countless ways. We can all think of examples where technology has improved our lives, and examples of where it's use has had negative consequences. On The Point, we discuss the use of technology in K-12 classrooms. The purpose of this conversation is to better understand how teachers are using technology as a teaching aid, what the research tells us about best practices for tech in classrooms, and what we know and don’t know about the impact of technology on student learning, retention and achievement.

Joining us is Beth Rabbit, CEO of the Learning Accelerator, a non profit whose mission is to advance a research-informed vision for equitable teaching and learning.

Because our program airs during regular school hours it’s difficult for teachers join our conversation live. To include their voices and perspectives, we reached out to teachers in advance and asked them to share how they’re using technology in their classrooms. We share their recorded and written comments throughout the hour.

Here's a link to Common Sense Education offering free, research-backed, and award-winning resources for students, teachers and school communities.