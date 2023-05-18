© 2023
The Point

Natives of Cape Cod and their food ways

By Mindy Todd
Published May 18, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
Book cover art

On The Point, we talk with Angela Marcellino about her new book The True Natives Of Cape Cod Massachusetts And Their Food Ways. Angela presents stories of her Indigenous ancestors and her ancestors of the Portuguese Diaspora and Seychelle Islands, driven by the whaling industry to the shores of New Bedford and Cape Cod. She also shares recipes that create a map of New England history, highlighting regional resources and where indigenous food ways merged with European food culture to create Americas first recipes.
Book Signing May 27th

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
