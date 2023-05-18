© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Yarmouth Historical Society partners with native Wampanoag educator to build a Wetu

By Mindy Todd
Published May 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
Mindy Todd Marcus Hendricks wetu
1 of 6  — Mindy Todd Marcus Hendricks wetu
Mindy Todd and Marcus Hendricks inside the wetu.
20230427201613_4B7A9786-02.jpeg
2 of 6  — 20230427201613_4B7A9786-02.jpeg
20230427_125415-01.jpeg
3 of 6  — 20230427_125415-01.jpeg
20230427200853_4B7A9777-01.jpeg
4 of 6  — 20230427200853_4B7A9777-01.jpeg
20230427200731_4B7A9775-01.jpeg
5 of 6  — 20230427200731_4B7A9775-01.jpeg
20230427181142_4B7A9737-01.jpeg
6 of 6  — 20230427181142_4B7A9737-01.jpeg

We take The Point on the road to the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth. We talk with Marcus Hendricks, a native Wampanoag Nipmuc educator, who partnered with the Historical Society to build a Wetu in the meadow near the Nature Trails and Kelley Chapel. We learn more about the construction of the Wetu, the history of the property, and take a walk along some of the Historical Society Trails with Marcus and Bob Kelly, Trustee of the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd