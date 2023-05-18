Yarmouth Historical Society partners with native Wampanoag educator to build a Wetu
Mindy Todd and Marcus Hendricks inside the wetu.
We take The Point on the road to the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth. We talk with Marcus Hendricks, a native Wampanoag Nipmuc educator, who partnered with the Historical Society to build a Wetu in the meadow near the Nature Trails and Kelley Chapel. We learn more about the construction of the Wetu, the history of the property, and take a walk along some of the Historical Society Trails with Marcus and Bob Kelly, Trustee of the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth.