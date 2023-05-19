© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Bourne and Sagamore bridge design concepts unveiled, Eversource announces upgrades coming to the Cape's electric system

By Eve Zuckoff
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
FalmouthBeach_Lerner6.jpg
Liz Lerner
/

This week, several hundred people attended the state’s first open house about the Bourne and Sagamore bridge replacement project. And Eversource announced major upgrades coming to Cape Cod’s electric system, making way for offshore wind connection.

Today, on the program we heard from: CAI’s Jennette Barnes, Patrick Flanary, Brian Engle, and Katie Lannan. We also heard from Sam Houghton of the Martha’s Vineyard times and Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror.

Eve Zuckoff hosts.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Eve Zuckoff
Eve Zuckoff covers the environment and human impacts of climate change for CAI.
See stories by Eve Zuckoff