There are so many great trails across the Cape, Islands and South Coast for all abilities. Walks through wooded paths, salt marshes and beach dunes, to name a few. On The Point, we introduce our new Weekly Feature, "Hikes We Like" and talk about some of our favorite walks, and yours.

Joining us:

Sue Sullivan, Barnstable Land Trust

Alexandra Zollo, Director of Stewardship at the 300 Committee

Patrick Flanary, Host of CAI’s Morning Edition and "Hikes We Like"

Dennis Minsky, Naturalist with the Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch and the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies since 1995, and contributor to CAI’s A Cape Cod Notebook

Darci Schofield Islands Director for The Trustees of Reservations. She oversees nine properties on the Vineyard and Nantucket.

Guthrie Diamond, Field Ecology Coordinator for the Nantucket Land Bank.