By Mindy Todd
Published May 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
J. Junker
There are so many great trails across the Cape, Islands and South Coast for all abilities. Walks through wooded paths, salt marshes and beach dunes, to name a few. On The Point, we introduce our new Weekly Feature, "Hikes We Like" and talk about some of our favorite walks, and yours.
Joining us:
Sue Sullivan, Barnstable Land Trust
Alexandra Zollo, Director of Stewardship at the 300 Committee
Patrick Flanary, Host of CAI’s Morning Edition and "Hikes We Like"
Dennis Minsky, Naturalist with the Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch and the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies since 1995, and contributor to CAI’s A Cape Cod Notebook
Darci Schofield Islands Director for The Trustees of Reservations. She oversees nine properties on the Vineyard and Nantucket.
Guthrie Diamond, Field Ecology Coordinator for the Nantucket Land Bank.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
