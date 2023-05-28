© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Offshore wind components arrive; machine gun range gets its EPA hearing

By Steve Junker
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Woods Hole passage, late May
S Junker
/
Woods Hole passage, late May

This week: Vineyard Wind takes delivery of the very first pieces for its very first offshore wind tower. The machine gun range gets a hearing with the EPA. And now we know what’s in the water that nuclear plant owner Holtec wants to dump into Cape Cod Bay. A big week in news!

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; and Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current.

Tags
The Point News Roundupoffshore windMachine Gun RangePilgrim Nuclear
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker