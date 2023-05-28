News Roundup: Offshore wind components arrive; machine gun range gets its EPA hearing

This week: Vineyard Wind takes delivery of the very first pieces for its very first offshore wind tower. The machine gun range gets a hearing with the EPA. And now we know what’s in the water that nuclear plant owner Holtec wants to dump into Cape Cod Bay. A big week in news!

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; and Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current.

