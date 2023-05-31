Books about family

This month on The Point's monthly book show we talk about books with a family theme. Our book experts talk about books on family drama, family folklore, the power of "found" family, the complexities of family relationships, and strengthening family bonds.

With us: Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis of Sturgis Library, and Jessica Rudden- Dube of Cotuit Library. Mindy Todd hosts.

List of titles mentioned on the program:

Gabriels list:

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

Lessons by Ian McEwan

Foster by Claire Keegan

The Vanishing Half by Britt Bennett

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

The Family Outing by Jessi Hempel

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles

The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante

Kids Books"

Under the Love Umbrella by Davina Bell illustrated by Allison Colpoys

Love Makes a Family by Sophie Beer

Listener picks:

Flight Night by Miriam Toews

Where the Crawdads Sing

