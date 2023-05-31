Books about family
This month on The Point's monthly book show we talk about books with a family theme. Our book experts talk about books on family drama, family folklore, the power of "found" family, the complexities of family relationships, and strengthening family bonds.
With us: Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis of Sturgis Library, and Jessica Rudden- Dube of Cotuit Library. Mindy Todd hosts.
List of titles mentioned on the program:
Gabriels list:
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Lessons by Ian McEwan
Foster by Claire Keegan
The Vanishing Half by Britt Bennett
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
The Family Outing by Jessi Hempel
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles
The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante
Kids Books"
Under the Love Umbrella by Davina Bell illustrated by Allison Colpoys
Love Makes a Family by Sophie Beer
Listener picks:
Flight Night by Miriam Toews
Where the Crawdads Sing
