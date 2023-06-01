© 2023
The Point

Families affected by incarceration

By Mindy Todd
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
YMCA Camp Burgess
/

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, half of people in prison are parents to minors, leaving 1 and a quarter million kids struggling to cope. Having one or both parents behind bars has significant impacts on children. It increases their risk of living in poverty, can create feelings of shame, stigma and isolation. For some, the trauma of being separated from a parent has impacts on a child’s social and emotional development. For the past decade Amazing Grace has offered children from South Eastern Massachusetts a respite from some of these challenges through a free week long camp program on the Cape.
Joining us to talk about the program are Julie Lytle, program manager of Amazing Grace of Cape Cod and Ashely Mello, graduate of Amazing Grace. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
