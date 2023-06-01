Families affected by incarceration

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, half of people in prison are parents to minors, leaving 1 and a quarter million kids struggling to cope. Having one or both parents behind bars has significant impacts on children. It increases their risk of living in poverty, can create feelings of shame, stigma and isolation. For some, the trauma of being separated from a parent has impacts on a child’s social and emotional development. For the past decade Amazing Grace has offered children from South Eastern Massachusetts a respite from some of these challenges through a free week long camp program on the Cape.

Joining us to talk about the program are Julie Lytle, program manager of Amazing Grace of Cape Cod and Ashely Mello, graduate of Amazing Grace. Mindy Todd hosts.