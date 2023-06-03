News Roundup: New Bedford strike pauses Vineyard Wind; Barnstable County gives out $5M

This week: Unloading wind turbine parts on the New Bedford Waterfront came to a halt this week with a labor dispute that took six days to resolve. Barnstable County hands out $5 million to local organizations. And a new study warns of the long-term consequences of PFAS contamination at Joint Base Cape Cod .

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Brian Engles; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

