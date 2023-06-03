© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: New Bedford strike pauses Vineyard Wind; Barnstable County gives out $5M

By Steve Junker
Published June 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
S Junker
/

This week: Unloading wind turbine parts on the New Bedford Waterfront came to a halt this week with a labor dispute that took six days to resolve. Barnstable County hands out $5 million to local organizations. And a new study warns of the long-term consequences of PFAS contamination at Joint Base Cape Cod .

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Brian Engles; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker