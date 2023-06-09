News Roundup: Biggest blades you ever saw; TX weighs lawsuit over MV migrants flight

This week: What’s 100 yards long and will fly through the air without actually going anywhere? You guessed it: an offshore wind turbine blade. And this week, the first six of them arrived by ship in New Bedford. Also, a Texas D.A. is contemplating criminal charges for those behind the flights of almost fifty migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last fall.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; GBH's Sarah Betancourt; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

