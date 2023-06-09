© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: Biggest blades you ever saw; TX weighs lawsuit over MV migrants flight

By Steve Junker
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
Workers help transport an offshore wind turbine blade before it is stacked on top of another at Vineyard Wind on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
Workers help transport an offshore wind turbine blade before it is stacked on top of another at Vineyard Wind on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)

This week: What’s 100 yards long and will fly through the air without actually going anywhere? You guessed it: an offshore wind turbine blade. And this week, the first six of them arrived by ship in New Bedford. Also, a Texas D.A. is contemplating criminal charges for those behind the flights of almost fifty migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last fall.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; GBH's Sarah Betancourt; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
