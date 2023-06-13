© 2023
The Point

June Bird News

By Mindy Todd
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT

In June on the Cape, Islands, and South Coast, our various habitats are full of bird action. It’s peak breeding season and we are seeing lots of baby chicks fledging. Wildlife biologist Mark Faherty joins us on The Point to talk about the season's birding highlights, and other wildlife. We hear about shorebird nesting and plover chicks, and the latest on unusual bird sightings. Mark brings us updates about the status of horseshoe crabs. We hear from listeners all over the region, calling in to share sightings, stories, comments and questions. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
