June Bird News

In June on the Cape, Islands, and South Coast, our various habitats are full of bird action. It’s peak breeding season and we are seeing lots of baby chicks fledging. Wildlife biologist Mark Faherty joins us on The Point to talk about the season's birding highlights, and other wildlife. We hear about shorebird nesting and plover chicks, and the latest on unusual bird sightings. Mark brings us updates about the status of horseshoe crabs. We hear from listeners all over the region, calling in to share sightings, stories, comments and questions. Mindy Todd hosts.

