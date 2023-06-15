Author interviews from the Nantucket Book Festival

On The Point, we talk with two of the writers featured at this year's Nantucket Book Festival.

Kirk Johnson joins us to discuss his book The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast. Set along the Texas Gulf Coast in the 1970’s the book explores a community set on fire by hatred, xenophobia, and ecological disaster.

Julie Gerstenblatt talks about her historical novel, Daughters of Nantucket. Set in the days before the Great Fire of 1846, the book explores gender, race and the bonds that unite women.