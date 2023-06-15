© 2023
The Point

Author interviews from the Nantucket Book Festival

By Mindy Todd
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
On The Point, we talk with two of the writers featured at this year's Nantucket Book Festival.
Kirk Johnson joins us to discuss his book The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast. Set along the Texas Gulf Coast in the 1970’s the book explores a community set on fire by hatred, xenophobia, and ecological disaster.
Julie Gerstenblatt talks about her historical novel, Daughters of Nantucket. Set in the days before the Great Fire of 1846, the book explores gender, race and the bonds that unite women.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
