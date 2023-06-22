Keeping The Arts alive
Visual arts, dance, music, theatre and spoken word: the list of opportunities to engage with the arts in our region is endless. On The Point, we invite arts organizations to share what they have on tap this season and hear how listeners are engaging with the arts in their communities. We also discuss how the arts community rallied to support organizations and artists to make sure they could rebound after the pandemic.
With us: Julie Wake, Executive Director of the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here are links to organizations that participated in the discussion:
Cape Cod Museum of Art
Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival
The Yard dance company
Highfield Hall and gardens
Artists Association of Nantucket
Fine Arts Work Center
Sandwich Arts Alliance
Cape Play House
Provincetown music festival
Design, Art, Technology Massachusetts
The Tennessee Williams Theatre company