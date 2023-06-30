News Roundup: Gun range draws 1200 comments; Sandwich gets approval for boardwalk

This week: The EPA's draft report slamming a proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod has drawn more than 1200 public comments. A judge says Sandwich can demolish and rebuild its iconic boardwalk. And without enough police officers, Falmouth cancels its Fourth of July parade.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Kurt Achin of the Falmouth Enterprise; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.