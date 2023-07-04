On this July 4 we bring you a special broadcast of Civics 101: The Declaration Does Not Apply. The founders left three groups out of the Declaration of Independence: Black Americans, Indigenous peoples, and women. This is how they responded. A few years ago, Civics 101 did a series revisiting the Declaration of Independence, and three groups for which the tenants of life, liberty, and property enshrined in that document did not apply. We bring you all three parts of that series today.