Mosquitos and ticks are vectors of serious diseases. Mosquitos can infect humans with Eastern equine encephalitis or West Nile virus. Ticks can transmit Lyme, babesiosis and anaplasmosis to name just a few. On The Point, we discuss how populations are being managed regionally, and in our own backyards. We hear advice on how to reduce our chances of being bitten, and on reducing the number of ticks and tick-borne illnesses on Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod through education, advocacy and cooperation with organizations and individuals. Our guests share facts about various kinds of ticks and mosquitos, their habits and habitats, and the substances and medicines used to prevent and treat infections.

With us:

Gabi Sakolsky, entomologist and superintendent of Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project

Larry Dapsis, deer tick program coordinator and Entomologist for Barnstable County

Patrick Proden-Reynolds, public health biologist and director of the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Borne Illness Reduction Initiative.

Mindy Todd hosts.