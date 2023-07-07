News Roundup: Beaches closed for water quality and rowdy behavior; Del Deo evicted from dune shack

This week: Following on the early-week heavy rain, we see a wave of beach closures for water quality issues. And in Dennis, Mayflower Beach was closed July 4 by police after thousands showed up ready to party. Meanwhile, the National Seashore evicted 94-year-old artist Sal Del Deo from the dune shack he's used since the 1940s. And a minke whale is found dead in New Bedford harbor.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Graham Krewinghaus of the Cape Cod Times; Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

