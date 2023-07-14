News Roundup: Statehouse measure may block radioactive water dump; sharks close ACK beach

This week: A measure that could block the dumping of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay is being considered as an amendment in budget negotiations at the statehouse; local activists are watching its progress. Also, sharks close Great Point beach on Nantucket. And: catching a flight from Logan? For the next two months, you’ll want to leave plenty of extra time.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; CAI's Elsa Partan; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.

