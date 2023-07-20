POINT_072023A

We talk with 3 filmmakers whose work is featured at this year’s Woods Hole Film Festival which runs July 29-August 5.

We talk with Elaine McMillion Sheldon, whose film King Coal explores the culture and influence of coal in Appalachia

We hear the stories of Black pioneers at NASA in the 1960’s and 70’s and the political, racial and cultural barriers they faced. Diego Hurtado de Mendoza and Lisa Cortes, directors of the documentary film The Space Race join us.

Randy Schmidt, writer- producer of the new documentary Karen Carpenter, Starving for Perfection joins us to talk about the life and music of the drummer and vocalist Karen Carpenter.

Here's a link for a full rundown of films

