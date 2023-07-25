The waters off the Cape and Islands are now the number one hot spot for Great White Sharks in the world! On The Point, we talk with Marine Biologist Greg Skomal, who's been tagging White Sharks and learning more about them for over a decade. Mindy Todd hosts.

Greg Skomal is a senior fisheries biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and directs the Massachusetts Shark Research Program.

His new book is Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark.

Here's a link to information about his talk tonight at Mystic Aquarium