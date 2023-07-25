© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Great White Sharks

By Mindy Todd
Published July 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT

The waters off the Cape and Islands are now the number one hot spot for Great White Sharks in the world! On The Point, we talk with Marine Biologist Greg Skomal, who's been tagging White Sharks and learning more about them for over a decade. Mindy Todd hosts.
Greg Skomal is a senior fisheries biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and directs the Massachusetts Shark Research Program.
His new book is Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark.
Here's a link to information about his talk tonight at Mystic Aquarium

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd