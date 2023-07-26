© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Summer reading

By Mindy Todd
Published July 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT
In The Point studio with Gabrielle Faria- Kalkanis, Mindy Todd, and Jessica Rudden-Dube.

It's The Point's monthly book show, and this month we talk beach reads. We still have plenty of days for beach reading ahead. Our guests have lots of suggestions to add to your summer reading list: book experts Gabrielle Faria Kalkanis and Jessica Rudden Dube join us, along with listeners sharing their favorites. Mindy Todd hosts.
Listener picks:
Sara Donati. Into the Wilderness
Richard Osman. The Thursday Murder Club
Elizabeth Castellano Save the Rest

*Our other list of books will be added soon!

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd