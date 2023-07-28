News Roundup: Pilgrim Nuclear denied water discharge permit; local firefighter battles Canada fires

This week: The owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear plant is denied a permit to dump a million gallons of wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Also: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds a Cape Cod fundraiser not far from where he sent 49 migrants in a political stunt last fall. And, a local firefighter travels to Canada to fight wildfires—and brings back new techniques.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

