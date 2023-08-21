Sittin In: The symphonic music scene on Cape Cod

This time on Sittin' In, CAI's John Basile explores the symphonic music scene on Cape Cod, the Southcoast and the Islands.

He talks with the top executives of the Cape Symphony and the New Bedford Symphony about their upcoming seasons, and the place each orchestra holds in the local arts community.

We also hear a segment of an interview from our archives with Jung-Ho Pak, who is leaving the Cape Symphony after 17 years as its conductor and musical director.