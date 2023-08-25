News Roundup: Pilgrim hearing brings out supporters and opponents; dolphin hospital to open in Orleans

This week: What should happen to a million gallons of radioactive water at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station? The state held a hearing this week that could be a decider. Also: the first dolphin rescue hospital north of Florida is opening… on Cape Cod. And: Outer Cape schools have a problem—not with students, but with housing.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; and CAI's Brian Engles.

