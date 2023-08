In this edition of Sittin In, CAI's John Basile talks all things ukulele with Tim Sweeney, a Cape Cod-based musician who has helped to re-popularize the once-forgotten instrument, and Cathy Hatch, who founded and leads the Cape Cod Ukulele Club, attracting people from all over the Cape to learn how to play the uke and have some fun in the process.

Cape Cod Ukulele Club

Tim Sweeney