News Roundup: Commuter rail bill for the Cape; plan to house migrants in Yarmouth on hold

This week: The final critical components for the first offshore wind turbines are being transported to the Vineyard Wind construction site. Also: Could commuter rail come to the Cape? A bill calling for it is being filed on Beacon Hill. And, a plan to house migrants in a Yarmouth motel is put on hold.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Denise Coffey of the Cape Cod Times; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary and Brian Engles.

