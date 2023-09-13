The psychology of movies

Many of us are drawn to movies with suspense… why do we avoid anxiety in real life, but relish it in movies? The master of suspense in cinema is of course Alfred Hitchcock, who said "Suspense is when the spectator knows more than the characters in the movie". On The Point, we discuss what is happening in our brains, and what movies we find scariest.

Our panel of mental health experts, plus a film critic, join host Mindy Todd:

Psychologists Dr. Marc Whaley and Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Tim Miller, Cape Cod Wave Film Critic, Co-President of the Boston Society of Film Critics and film courses teacher at Cape Cod Community College.