News Roundup: Bracing for a swipe from Hurricane Lee; Yarmouth reacts to migrant families

This week: Hurricane Lee is passing to the east, bringing high winds and pounding surf. Also: Yarmouth residents react to the state putting families into emergency shelter at a motel. And Provincetown is weighing limits on short-term rentals.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include meteorologist Phil Burt; CAI's Jennette Barnes; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.

