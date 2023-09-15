© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: Bracing for a swipe from Hurricane Lee; Yarmouth reacts to migrant families

By Steve Junker
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
Quiet moment Thursday eve in Woods Hole's Eel Pond, with Hurricane Lee still in the offing.
S Junker
Quiet moment Thursday eve in Woods Hole's Eel Pond, with Hurricane Lee still in the offing.

This week: Hurricane Lee is passing to the east, bringing high winds and pounding surf. Also: Yarmouth residents react to the state putting families into emergency shelter at a motel. And Provincetown is weighing limits on short-term rentals.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include meteorologist Phil Burt; CAI's Jennette Barnes; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker