Menopause and perimenopause (the years leading up to it) can seem to throw off every system in the body. Symptoms such as drenching hot flashes, poor sleep, weight gain and brain fog can stick around for 10 years or longer.

Even though half the population goes through menopause, the changes, symptoms and treatments have not been widely discussed, even in the doctor’s office. That’s beginning to change as the field of medicine catches up with a better understanding of why these symptoms occur, and finds safe, effective solutions. Joining us to talk about menopause and wellness is Dr. Stephanie Faubion, Director of Mayo Clinic Women’s Health and medical director for The Menopause Society. She’s also author of the book The New Rules of Menopause