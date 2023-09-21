© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

The new rules of menopause

By Mindy Todd
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Book cover art
Book cover art

Menopause and perimenopause (the years leading up to it) can seem to throw off every system in the body. Symptoms such as drenching hot flashes, poor sleep, weight gain and brain fog can stick around for 10 years or longer.
Even though half the population goes through menopause, the changes, symptoms and treatments have not been widely discussed, even in the doctor’s office. That’s beginning to change as the field of medicine catches up with a better understanding of why these symptoms occur, and finds safe, effective solutions. Joining us to talk about menopause and wellness is Dr. Stephanie Faubion, Director of Mayo Clinic Women’s Health and medical director for The Menopause Society. She’s also author of the book The New Rules of Menopause

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd