The Point

End the cycle of domestic violence

By Mindy Todd
Published September 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT

Domestic Violence isn’t something most of us are comfortable talking about- yet according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The consequences of domestic and sexual violence can span generations and have huge economic and health impacts - Tragically some of these incidents end in homicide.
On The Point, we discuss how to educate the public, provide supports to survivors and end the cycle domestic violence. Plus we hear some of the performers at this year’s LadyFest MVwhich is a benefit festival to support the work of CONNECT to End Violence on Martha’s Vineyard.
With us: Morgan Beausoleil, Programming Manager with CONNECT to End Violence: Martha’s Vineyard Community Services
Kelly FeirtagOrganizer of Ladyfest MV- a music festival to benefit the work of Connect to End Violence- this year the festival date is Saturday Sept. 30th.
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
