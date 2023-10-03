© 2023
The Point

Seeds and local seed libraries

By Mindy Todd
Published October 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
Heirloom corn
J. Junker
Heirloom corn

In addition to offering pretty flowers or summer vegetables, plants create biodiversity, are part of our cultural history and connect us more deeply with the natural world. And seeds, encoded with DNA and centuries of adaptative knowledge are the kernel where it all starts. We talk with Jennifer Jewell about her latest book- What We Sow, and we discuss the growing number seed libraries and seed saving program in our region with Noli Taylor from the Island Grown Initiative.
- Info about Seed Libraries on the Cape and Islands

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
