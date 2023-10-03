Seeds and local seed libraries

In addition to offering pretty flowers or summer vegetables, plants create biodiversity, are part of our cultural history and connect us more deeply with the natural world. And seeds, encoded with DNA and centuries of adaptative knowledge are the kernel where it all starts. We talk with Jennifer Jewell about her latest book- What We Sow, and we discuss the growing number seed libraries and seed saving program in our region with Noli Taylor from the Island Grown Initiative.

- Info about Seed Libraries on the Cape and Islands