Turtles are amazing creatures. We learn all about them on The Point with our guest Sy Montgomery. She works with Matt Patterson on protecting turtle nests, incubating eggs, rescuing sea turtles, and releasing hatchlings to their homes in the wild. Their new book is "Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell"

Saturday Oct 21st Sy Montgomery and Matt Patterson will discuss their book Of Time and Turtles in Sandwich.