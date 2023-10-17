Living with cancer

The American Cancer society estimates one point nine million Americans received a cancer diagnosis in 2022. The good news: the risk of dying from cancer is dropping.

On The Point, Carol Summersall joins us to share her story of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Also with us are Dr. Peter Hopewood and Dr. Jean Talbert, to about screenings, prevention and supports for those with cancer.

Carol Summersall has worked in healthcare on the Cape as a Registered Nurse for decades. She’s in treatment for breast cancer.

Dr. Peter Hopewood is a General Surgeon with special interest in cancer care and cancer survivorship

Dr. Jean Talbert is an OBGYN.

