Bridging the Partisan Divide

Despite the growing divides in our country, there are people with a desire to reach across the aisle and find respectful, honest and meaningful ways to work together. The organization Braver Angels is a non profit working to bring people together: they provide a framework to facilitate civil conversations and find common ground. On The Point, we hear how it’s working in other parts of the country, and opportunities to get involved locally.

Guests on the program are:

Louise Kemprecos- Tech Lead for Braver Angels Massachusetts

Rick Fraizier- Ambassador for Braver Angels

Anne Sheerin- Blue Co-Chair and Douglass Stevens, Red Co-Chair from Fairfax, Virginia Braver Angels

Doug Teschner- New England Regional Leader for Braver Angels.

Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's a link for the greater Boston Braver Angels.

