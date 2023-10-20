News Roundup: Local reaction to Israel-Hamas war; 1st offshore turbine is official

This week: We've got local reaction to the war in the Middle East. And it's official: the first offshore wind turbine is complete south of the islands, so now it's on to the next 61. And it's been a week of big announcements at the statehouse, with funding for housing, and gun legislation, and a capacity limit on the state’s shelter system.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Brian Engles.

