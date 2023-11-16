© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Live Theater

By Mindy Todd
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
provincetowntheater.org

During the summer season, there are ample opportunities to take in live theatre. But who has the time? Colder temps, less daylight and fewer houseguests make fall and winter a great time to take in a theatre performance. We hear what local theatres are producing, and how they balance presenting classic favorites with new works.

With us:

David Drake, Provincetown Theatre
David Kuehn, Cotuit Center for the Arts
Corinne Cameron, Barnstable Comedy Club
Emily Murray, Cape Cod Theatre Company
Joan Baird and Jakob White, Falmouth Theatre Guild

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd