Live Theater

During the summer season, there are ample opportunities to take in live theatre. But who has the time? Colder temps, less daylight and fewer houseguests make fall and winter a great time to take in a theatre performance. We hear what local theatres are producing, and how they balance presenting classic favorites with new works.

With us:

David Drake, Provincetown Theatre

David Kuehn, Cotuit Center for the Arts

Corinne Cameron, Barnstable Comedy Club

Emily Murray, Cape Cod Theatre Company

Joan Baird and Jakob White, Falmouth Theatre Guild

