Philanthropy from the Native perspective

One definition of the word philanthropy is "the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes".

It sounds simple- those with resources helping those in need. But if you consider philanthropy from the perspective of Native and Indigenous people it’s not so straightforward. For example, how did philanthropic organizations and individuals amass their wealth? What values and ideologies influence how philanthropies invest their wealth? And what power and control do philanthropies exert on those they choose to fund? And finally, why does philanthropy grossly underinvest in Native communities?

On The Point, we talk about why systems of philanthropic giving exclude many Native people, and steps these foundations can take to form partnerships with Native communities.

With us: Steve Dubb, Senior Editor of Economic Justice at The Nonprofit Quarterly and co editor with Raymond Foxworth of Invisible No More: Voices From Native People.

Steven Peters, Creative Director ofSmokeSygnals, an Indigenous Creative Production Company that has received grant funding for work in universities and museums in New England.

Mindy Todd hosts.