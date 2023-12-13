© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Music and science

By Mindy Todd
Published December 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
Terry Wolkowicz in The Point studio
Terry Wolkowicz in The Point studio

Music has long been used adjacent to other subjects- for example we all learned to sing our ABC’s. But we’ve been slower to use music as a means to communicate concepts- or to integrate music education into other subjects. We talk with music educator Terry Wolkowicz about integrating music with science, and her collaborations with NOAA, WHOI, the Museum of Science and the Perkins School for the Blind. And we hear the ways music can deepen our understanding of concepts. Terry Wolkowicz is education director at the New Bedford Symphony and the founder of Sound Explorations

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd