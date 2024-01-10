We take the Point on the road to Sturgis Public Library, and hear about how libraries are so much more than reading materials. We learn about the special collections and the different rare and one of a kind resources available in the research area. We also talk about the uniqueness found in the Cape's 34 libraries with Gerree Hogan, author of Cape Cod Libraries: A history and guide. Built in 1644, Sturgis Library is the oldest building housing a library in the USA.

Guests on the program are: Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference Librarian, Christy Munier, Youth and Adult Services Librarian, Jack Sheedy, Local Historian, Author and Journalist, and Gerree Q. Hogan, Author. Mindy Todd hosts.