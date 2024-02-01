Foreign language instruction

On The Point, we discuss the benefits and value of High School foreign language and exchange programs. Before the pandemic, foreign language classes in K-12 and higher Ed were in decline in the US. And about 20 percent of Americans studied a second language in schools, compared with 95 percent of European students.

Our guests on the program are:

Dr. Kathleen Stein Smith, language educator and advocate, and Chair of the American Association of Teachers of French Commission on Advocacy.

Ellen Dill, French teacher and World Language Chair at Nauset High School

Cody Small, Spanish teacher and Department Head of World Languages at Barnstable High School

Pat DiPillo, World Language Department Chair for grades 7-12 at Falmouth Public Schools

Mindy Todd hosts.