© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Foreign language instruction

By Mindy Todd
Published February 1, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST
Wikimedia commons

On The Point, we discuss the benefits and value of High School foreign language and exchange programs. Before the pandemic, foreign language classes in K-12 and higher Ed were in decline in the US. And about 20 percent of Americans studied a second language in schools, compared with 95 percent of European students.
Our guests on the program are:
Dr. Kathleen Stein Smith, language educator and advocate, and Chair of the American Association of Teachers of French Commission on Advocacy.
Ellen Dill, French teacher and World Language Chair at Nauset High School
Cody Small, Spanish teacher and Department Head of World Languages at Barnstable High School
Pat DiPillo, World Language Department Chair for grades 7-12 at Falmouth Public Schools
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd